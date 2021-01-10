The Acadiana Advocate will hold a virtual economic outlook summit at 9 a.m. Jan. 13, looking at the Lafayette-area economy for 2021.
The summit kicks off a series of Advocate summits over the next two weeks that also will explore the economic outlook in the Baton Rouge area, New Orleans area and statewide.
Tapping insights from business and community leaders, the four events will focus on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots for each market and the state.
"We have been there through the ups and downs of the pandemic, keeping Acadiana informed and asking tough questions," said Kristin Askelson, managing editor of The Acadiana Advocate. "We are also focusing on the community's recovery. As part of our plan to cover the economy in new ways, we are bringing together a panel of key business leaders for Outlook 2021, kicking off the new year with discussion of the opportunities for Acadiana in 2021.”
Hosted by Askelson, and business Editor Adam Daigle, Outlook 2021 will be livestreamed Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m.
The panel includes David Callecod, president and chief executive officer of Ochsner Lafayette General; Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited; Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate Co.; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; and Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates.
The event is being sponsored by Entergy, Ochsner Lafayette General and Acadian Ambulance Service.
The other three virtual summits are scheduled:
BATON ROUGE — JAN. 14: The summit panelists are Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Ty Gose, a commercial sales and leasing agent with NAI Latter & Blum; Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, health services, and chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Keith Tillage, CEO of Tillage Construction LLC; and Greg Upton, associate professor-research at LSU's Center for Energy Studies. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. The sponsor is Entergy.
NEW ORLEANS — JAN. 21: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate's summit panel includes Katy Casbarian, proprietor of Arnaud’s Restaurant; Lacey Merrick Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum; David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans; Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health; and Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on nola.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy, Tulane University, LCMC Health and Hancock Whitney.
STATEWIDE — JAN. 22: The summit panel includes Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana LLC; Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander's Palace; David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies; Gregory Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association; Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. The event will be livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, nola.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will follow at 8 p.m. Sponsors are Entergy and LCMC Health.