Remington College has sold its Lafayette campus for just under $1 million, records show.
The private nonprofit school sold its building at 303 Rue Louis XIV for $975,000 to Rue Louis Investments LLC, which lists its agent as Ryan Thomson of Lafayette, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
A spokesman for the Florida-based college said it will move to a new location in Lafayette but has not secured a site. Operations will not be interrupted.
Remington’s Lafayette campus, a branch of its Dallas campus, dates back to 1940 as Spencer Business College, before Remington bought it in 1994, according to its website. It also has campuses in Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Tennessee.
Attempts to reach Thomson were unsuccessful.