Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. will move its headquarters to the former Knight Oil Tools building near the Lafayette Regional Airport, company officials announced Tuesday.

The move will allow the company to move its operations instead of having to expand its current headquarters at 3420 NW Evangeline Thruway in Carencro, company communications manager Mary Laurent said. The location, which sits on 27.9 acres, will have 83,232 square feet of office space and a total of 187,000 square feet when including warehouse space.

The purchase is expected to be complete in 60 days, Laurent said.

"We were about to start construction and this just fell into our laps," Lauren said. "So it was a really fortunate thing to happen. In the end, this is going to save our customers and members money that we had budgeted for the project. We like to focus on saving our customers and we're very happy about this," said Mary Laurent, SLEMCO communications manager.

The move will allow the company to accomplish its 10-year plan, allow for future growth and expansion and provide better service reliability to its customers, Laurent said. Customer rates will not increase since funding for the expansion has been budgeted.

SLEMCO had decided to pursue the expansion this year as they had a few years in the foreseeable future where they didn't have to build any new substations, Laurent said. Expansion at the Carencro location would have cost around the same as building two substations.

Plans for the Carencro facility are being reviewed but could house a planned service center, Laurent said, or SLEMCO could sell the property.