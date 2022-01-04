A group of investors led by real estate developer Ravi Daggula closed on the purchase of the old Dat Dog building in downtown Lafayette and could lease part of it to a local restaurant by next week.

Developer Ravi Daggula announced the sale of the 12,000-square-foot building at 201 Jefferson St., which was first announced in October. Sale price was $1.645 million, Daggula said.

The purchase is the latest purchase for Daggula and investors, which last week announced the purchase of the old Travelodge hotel on Pinhook Road with plans to convert it into apartments. Daggula, who owns the Mouton Plantation bed and breakfast, also last year purchased the Esprit de Coeur event center.

“I’ve said in the past that I believe in downtown, and this sentiment continues to hold true,” he said. “I just want to see downtown projects being bought by people that would put them to use and not just buy abandoned and keep abandoned. In order to make this dream of being a vibrant downtown, these spaces have to be redone, renovated and rented.”

The back part of the bottom floor, a 4,000-square-foot space, will be leased to LaRhonda Carter, who will open Bliss Cocktail Lounge, Daggula said. It will open once the owner obtains state liquor permits.

The remaining section of the bottom floor, a 4,500-square-foot space, will likely be leased to a undisclosed locally owned restaurant, he said. The upstairs will be renovated and rented out as office space.

The building has been empty for about 20 months since New Orleans-based Dat Dog closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, along with other restaurants, but never reopened. The building was initially listed for $2.15 million.

Dat Dog’s founder and owner is Constantine Georges, whose brother is John Georges, the owner of The Advocate.

Daggula said he and investors are eyeing other properties to purchase in the downtown area, including one on near Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe on the edge of downtown. The area ha momentum, he said, with the Downtown Development Authority and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to make the area more attractive for investment by addressing drainage, parking and other issues.

“We must all continue to push this flywheel in anticipation of the breakthrough that awaits,” Daggula said. “We’ve beaten the drum that a vibrant downtown is at the crux of attracting young talent, furthering our economic development pursuits and enhancing quality of life here in the city. Now it’s time to act. Let’s invest in our downtown.”