Southern Hospitality Kitchen Group, which operates four restaurants in Lafayette, has added Marcello’s Lafayette to its restaurant group.
The company, led by Charlie Goodson, Marc Krampe and Jody Ferguson, made the announcement on Facebook on Monday. The move acquiring a fifth restaurant to its group, which also includes Charley G’s, Social Southern Table & Bar, Pete’s and The Tap Room.
“Every time I’ve dined at Marcello’s they have always exceeded my expectations,” says Jody Ferguson, one of Southern Hospitality’s partners, “Speaking for the entire staff of Southern Hospitality Kitchens, I am honored that the Todaros have the confidence in our management team to carry on their tradition of excellence. We are excited to work with the Marcello’s staff in continuing to provide the quality dining experience for which they have become known. “
Marcello’s, which Gene Todaro Sr. opened in 1981 at its original location, will continue its traditions as an upscale Italian eatery at 340 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite C.
“We believe Southern Hospitality Kitchens is the best way to carry Marcello’s name forward,” Gene Todaro Jr. said. “This is the one group that we trust to keep the tradition alive.”