New commercial

RECREATION: 710 Aster Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; Schoeffer & Bourdier, applicant; RS Bernard & Associates, contractor; $347,979.

RESTAURANT: 2121 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; PJ Vicari, owner; description, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill; James E. Wilkerson, applicant; Pete Vicari General Contractor LLC, contractor; $450,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 3861 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Hargroder Equity Partners LLC, owner and applicant; description, sixth floor; self, contractor; $17,772.

RESTAURANT: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite E, Lafayette; Caffery Saloom Retail LLC; description, Hawaii Grill, replace kitchen equipment; Sky Huang, applicant; self, contractor; $35,000.

OTHER: 1011 Lamar St., Lafayette; Lamar Street Apartments, owner; description, 4-plex apartment; Romel Enterprises Inc., applicant and contractor; $70,000.

RESTAURANT: 1812 W. Pinhook Road, 203 & 204, Lafayette; Palms Gallery LLC, owner; description, relocate demising wall between 203 and 204; Billy Hoffpauir, applicant and contractor; $30,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1819 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Uunet Technologies Inc., owner; description, second-floor interior renovation; Harbinger Medical Group LLC, applicant; Connelly Construction Group LLC, contractor; $25,000.

SCHOOL LIBRARY: 450 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette; St. Thomas More, owner; description, storage building; Shivers Brothers Construction, applicant and contractor; $10,000.

RESTAURANT: 800 Cameron St., Lafayette; Zee Baloch, owner; description, Hot Food Express, applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.

RENOVATION: 5750 U.S. 90, Broussard; MI-SWACO, applicant; J.B. Mouton LLC, contractor; $740,114.

Commercial demolitions

OFFICE BUILDING: 533 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Unilab Corp. D/B/A, owner; Michael Delcambre, applicant; Framing Kings, contractor; $5,000.

New houses

3103 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Phillip Faulk; $306,000.

106 Birdwatch Lane, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $652,000.

322 W. Farrel Road, Lafayette; website error prevented access to additional information; $630,000.

221 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $225,000.

219 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $234,000.

211 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.

105 Tiger Court, Broussard; Hebert Home Builder Inc.; $374,541.

Townhouses

118-133 Rue Argenteuil, Lafayette; Lachute Lane LLC; $103,500 each, total $1,656,000.

Acadiana Business Today: Cultural districts in Freetown, University Gateway and the Oil Center bring tax incentives for revitalizing older buildings; Five Stage stores in Acadiana to rebranded as off-price branded Gordman's

View comments