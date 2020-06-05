Acadiana’s restaurants, churches, gyms and businesses were ready to capitalize on relaxed safety standards as Louisiana moved into Phase 2 of its reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is ready to move on to Phase 2 and get closer to Phase 3,” said Randy Daniel of La Pizzeria, 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, who also chairs the Acadiana Restaurant Association. Phase 2 is expected to last for at least three weeks.
Changes during Phase 2 of reopening the state for business will include allowing seating for 50 percent of occupancy. For restaurants like his, Daniel said, it provides some benefit though not as much it might appear. For example, his occupancy is 130, but because of other social distancing and safety requirements, he may permit fewer than half that number, which is 65. Safety measures includes partitions between booths, distance between tables and other regulations.
The biggest plus, he said, is the governor’s actions suggest that it is “OK to go eat in restaurants again,” a boon in a foodie city like Lafayette.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Parish Convention & Visitors Commission, said more seating capacity in Phase 2 might help the annual “Eat Lafayette Campaign,” which is scheduled to open June 16. The campaign will last three months, showcasing local restaurants and eateries around the area.
Berthelot said Phase 2 should affect youth sports tournaments, which have helped spark extra business in Lafayette Parish while other businesses have remained closed. For example, he said, hotel occupancy reached 63 percent last Saturday; he attributed that to families visiting Lafayette Parish for sports competitions.
James Hebert, manager and operating partner at Don’s Seafood, 4309 Johnston, said business there went “really well” during Phase 1, with customers eating under parking lot tents or taking up some of the 25 percent indoor occupancy. He said Phase 2 permits more diners at tables, which will help to meet the needs of out-of-town visitors with sports teams.
“Controlling the customers” – helping them meet the COVID-19 mandates – has been tougher.
“You’re in business and trying to take care of the customers, whose opinions are all over the board on the restrictions,” he said.
At Red Lerille's Health & Racquet Club, 301 Doucet Road, Lerille said the building’s sheer size – it can fit 3,000 in the massive complex – has helped make social distancing doable. The problem, he said, is that customers hug.
“Social distancing is always a problem everywhere,” he said. “People hug each other. That’s very difficult to control. People in Louisiana love to hug each other. When someone sees someone they haven’t seen for three months, they hug. That’s the real world.”
But he said the facility seldom if ever has as many as 1,000 people present, making it easy for the gym to make sure customer workouts safe.
At the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said the 120 churches have been sent instructions for how to proceed in Phase 2. She said that Phase 1, with 25 percent occupancy, worked well.
The bishop continues the dispensation that allows Catholics, who are mandated to attend Mass every Sunday, to watch televised or livestreamed Masses instead. Lafayette Catholics can also attend Mass any day of the week instead of only on Sundays, which keeps crowds smaller on any given day.
“We haven’t had to turn anyone away at any churches,” she said.