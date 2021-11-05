New commercial

OFFICE: 2145 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; owner, Lafayette Parish Waterworks South, description, new office building; applicant, Barras Architects; contractor, Stellco; $650,000. 

5G SMALL CELL: 108 E. Martial Ave., owner, AT&T Mobility; description, 5G small cell tower; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions/Karen Douglass; $0. 

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 124 S. Buchanan St., owner, applicant and contractor, Chris Williams; description, interior demolition; $10,000.  

Commercial additions, alteration

INDUSTRIAL: 119 Veterinarian Road, owner, Drake Specialties; description, none listed; applicant, Angelle Architects;  contractor, KT Construction; $160,000.  

PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 101 Pasa Place, owner, Lafayette General Medical Center; description, none listed; applicant, WHLC Architecture; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $13,139,306.  

GENERAL RETAIL: 5627 Johnston St., owner, Stirling Lafayette; description, none listed; applicant, Best Buy Co.; contractor, Powerhouse Retail Services; $19,121.

HOTEL/MOTEL: 1605 N. University Ave., owner, Sairam 2109 LLC; description, minor roof repair; applicant and  contractor, Jitendra Patel; $500.

BAR/LOUNGE: 2458 W. Congress St., owner, Chips Daiquiris Congress; description, bar/lounge; applicant and contractor, Zane Bergeron; $0.

OTHER: 4953 Johnston St., owner, Craze Nutrition; description, none listed; applicant , Brandon Migues; $0.

CHURCH: 7311 W. Congress St., Duson; owner, Phuoc Minh Monastery; description, resubmittal; applicant and contractor, Empire Builders; $350,000.

New houses

106 Pinetail Drive: Robert & Monique Francis, $256,500.

108 Orchard Park Ave.: LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $351,000.

115 Kermit Drive: Blake L. Duhon, $250,000. 

503 Amber Pond Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $391,500.

230 Anderson Road: Duson, Tony Gaspard, $333,000.

102 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.

111 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $247,000.

113 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $306,500.

115 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $225,000.

117 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $243,000.

111 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $216,800.

113 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.

115 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.

117 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $198,000.

111 Town Homes Drive: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $135,000.

201 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $207,000.

203 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $216,000.

206 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $243,000.

300 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $306,000.

301 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $247,500.

100 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $306,000.

106 Harvest Creek Lane: West Construction, $328,000.

100 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $358,470.

102 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.

104 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $214,750.

106 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.

108 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.

110 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.

100 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $214,750.

101 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $358,470.

102 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.

103 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $294,460.

104 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.

105 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.

106 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.

107 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.

108 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.

109 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.

103 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.

300 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.

207 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $303,000.

205 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $304,000.

410 Habitat Ridge, Broussard: RAH Homes, $342,000.

