New commercial
OFFICE: 2145 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; owner, Lafayette Parish Waterworks South, description, new office building; applicant, Barras Architects; contractor, Stellco; $650,000.
5G SMALL CELL: 108 E. Martial Ave., owner, AT&T Mobility; description, 5G small cell tower; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions/Karen Douglass; $0.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 124 S. Buchanan St., owner, applicant and contractor, Chris Williams; description, interior demolition; $10,000.
Commercial additions, alteration
INDUSTRIAL: 119 Veterinarian Road, owner, Drake Specialties; description, none listed; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, KT Construction; $160,000.
PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 101 Pasa Place, owner, Lafayette General Medical Center; description, none listed; applicant, WHLC Architecture; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $13,139,306.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5627 Johnston St., owner, Stirling Lafayette; description, none listed; applicant, Best Buy Co.; contractor, Powerhouse Retail Services; $19,121.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 1605 N. University Ave., owner, Sairam 2109 LLC; description, minor roof repair; applicant and contractor, Jitendra Patel; $500.
BAR/LOUNGE: 2458 W. Congress St., owner, Chips Daiquiris Congress; description, bar/lounge; applicant and contractor, Zane Bergeron; $0.
OTHER: 4953 Johnston St., owner, Craze Nutrition; description, none listed; applicant , Brandon Migues; $0.
CHURCH: 7311 W. Congress St., Duson; owner, Phuoc Minh Monastery; description, resubmittal; applicant and contractor, Empire Builders; $350,000.
New houses
106 Pinetail Drive: Robert & Monique Francis, $256,500.
108 Orchard Park Ave.: LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $351,000.
115 Kermit Drive: Blake L. Duhon, $250,000.
503 Amber Pond Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $391,500.
230 Anderson Road: Duson, Tony Gaspard, $333,000.
102 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
111 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $247,000.
113 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $306,500.
115 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $225,000.
117 Eagle Lake Drive: Duson, DR Horton, $243,000.
111 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $216,800.
113 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
115 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
117 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $198,000.
111 Town Homes Drive: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $135,000.
201 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $207,000.
203 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $216,000.
206 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $243,000.
300 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $306,000.
301 White Pine Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $247,500.
100 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton Gulf Coast, $306,000.
106 Harvest Creek Lane: West Construction, $328,000.
100 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $358,470.
102 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.
104 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $214,750.
106 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.
108 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.
110 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.
100 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $214,750.
101 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $358,470.
102 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.
103 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $294,460.
104 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.
105 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.
106 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $215,975.
107 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.
108 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $219,475.
109 Misty Wind Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.
103 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $218,600.
300 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $232,775.
207 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $303,000.
205 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $304,000.
410 Habitat Ridge, Broussard: RAH Homes, $342,000.