Pizza Village's Kirk Trahan, who served as general manager and spent more than 35 years working for the restaurant, has died after a fight with liver cancer.
The restaurant announced Trahan's death in a Sunday night post on Facebook.
"Our sweet Kirk has passed on and is now at peace," the post said. "Thank you all for your love and support, He was a model team leader for almost 36 years. He was a family man with a gentle heart and a warm smile. Kirk, thank you for making us your family. We miss you dearly and our hearts hurt."
Trahan had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was receiving hospice care.
Tributes poured in for the manager on the restaurant's Facebook post Sunday night.
"You will always be the face for Pizza Village on Moss Street," one person wrote. "Thank you for always being kind to everyone who entered your location. Also, thank you for always being generous with donations to those who asked."
"He has left an indelible mark on the Northside community that will last a long time," another person said. "All the youngsters that graced Pizza Village over the years have been led by a great man!!"
Pizza Village employees showed their support last week for Trahan with a drive-by parade in front of his home, according to a report by KATC-TV.
Trahan's funeral arrangements are pending, but due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will likely be limited to immediate family.
Pizza Village plans to host a benefit memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy once restrictions are lifted.
"The Pizza Village family would like to thank everyone for their support of Kirk, his family and our PV family during the last eight months," the restaurant's Sunday post said. "Our GM, our friend, our boss, our father figure, brother, our companion, our go-to, our Kirk-ules and many many other wonderful things to many of us."