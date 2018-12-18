Well permits for Dec. 8-15

Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSotoL 251474, HA RA SUKK; Adams 3-10 HC, Dec. 10, Holly, Cov7ey Park Gas LLC, 334' FNL & 1048' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 1370' FEL OF SEC 10-T13N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251475, HA RB SUOO; Young 7-6 HC, Dec. 10, Bethany Longstreet, Covey Park Gas LLC, 1365' FNL & 2287' FEL OF SEC 7-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2149' FEL OF SEC 6-T13N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251476, HA RB SUOO; Young 7-6 HC, Dec. 10, Bethany Longstreet, Covey Park Gas LLC, 1385' FNL & 2285' FEL OF SEC 7-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 2137' FEL OF SEC 18-T13N-R14W.

Sabine: 251477, JUR RA SUO; Dyess 12-13 HC, Dec. 11, Grogan, Vine Oil & Gas LP, 2179' FSL & 1450' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R12W. PBHL: 230 FSL & 530' FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R12W.

Sabine: 251478, JUR RA SUO; Dyess 12-1 HC, Dec. 11, Grogan, Vine Oil & Gas LP, 2179' FSL & 1420' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R12W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 510' FEL OF SEC 1-T9N-R12W.

St. Charles: 251479, Sellers heirs, Dec. 13, Bayou Des Allemands LLOX LLC, S 61 D 37' E 1,944' FROM NGS MON. "DEJEAN" IN SEC 11-T15S-R20E. PBHL: S 89 D 59' W 4,549' FROM SL.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

2235237
 Evangeline0138138
 Iberia286 88 
 Jefferson Davis553 58 
 Lafayette227 29
 St. Landry675 81 
 St. Martin68187
St. Mary 209211
Vermilion 3137140 

