Well permits for Dec. 8-15
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
DeSotoL 251474, HA RA SUKK; Adams 3-10 HC, Dec. 10, Holly, Cov7ey Park Gas LLC, 334' FNL & 1048' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 1370' FEL OF SEC 10-T13N-R14W.
DeSoto: 251475, HA RB SUOO; Young 7-6 HC, Dec. 10, Bethany Longstreet, Covey Park Gas LLC, 1365' FNL & 2287' FEL OF SEC 7-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FNL & 2149' FEL OF SEC 6-T13N-R14W.
DeSoto: 251476, HA RB SUOO; Young 7-6 HC, Dec. 10, Bethany Longstreet, Covey Park Gas LLC, 1385' FNL & 2285' FEL OF SEC 7-T13N-R14W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 2137' FEL OF SEC 18-T13N-R14W.
Sabine: 251477, JUR RA SUO; Dyess 12-13 HC, Dec. 11, Grogan, Vine Oil & Gas LP, 2179' FSL & 1450' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R12W. PBHL: 230 FSL & 530' FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R12W.
Sabine: 251478, JUR RA SUO; Dyess 12-1 HC, Dec. 11, Grogan, Vine Oil & Gas LP, 2179' FSL & 1420' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R12W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 510' FEL OF SEC 1-T9N-R12W.
St. Charles: 251479, Sellers heirs, Dec. 13, Bayou Des Allemands LLOX LLC, S 61 D 37' E 1,944' FROM NGS MON. "DEJEAN" IN SEC 11-T15S-R20E. PBHL: S 89 D 59' W 4,549' FROM SL.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|235
|237
|Evangeline
|0
|138
|138
|Iberia
|2
|86
|88
|Jefferson Davis
|5
|53
|58
|Lafayette
|2
|27
|29
|St. Landry
|6
|75
|81
|St. Martin
|6
|81
|87
|St. Mary
|2
|209
|211
|Vermilion
|3
|137
|140
