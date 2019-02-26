The Broussard Chamber of Commerce will bring back its Women in Business series starting Thursday.

Under the banner of "Professional Courage," the series of four starts with Dr. Melanie Fowler as the keynote speaker to address how she is able to be an orthodontist, clinical assistant professor at the LSU School of Dentistry, a member of numerous professional organizations a graduate of Leadership Lafayette XXIV and named one of the Top 20 under 40 for Acadiana all while raising a family.

"She's going to tell us how she built up the courage to even try to tackle everything she does and how she's been able to manage it all," said Stacy Romero, interim chamber president and CEO. "This year, we've got lots of other speakers over the course of the year about courage and things like how to negotiate and how to find or be a mentor and lots of other topics."

Other events are scheduled for June 27, Aug. 1 and Oct. 24, all set for The Ballroom of Broussard, 405 Albertson Parkway. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members and are available at the chamber's website.