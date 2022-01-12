Homes sold last year at such a record pace that the average sale price in Acadiana jumped by over $20,000.
The real estate industry capped off another record-breaking year in 2021, but the year was unlike any other year of where experts celebrated a year of reaching new totals in sales. The market remained hot the entire year, thanks to buyers flooding the market armed with mortgages at historically low interest rates.
And buyers spent more. Homes sold on average for $261,789, swallowing last year’s total of $241,739 that had been the highest on record by over 8%, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. It’s also a 17% jump since 2018 when the market began its recovery from the economic fallout of 2015 when the oil market tanked.
The median sale price was $225,500, up 10% from a year ago and a 16% boost from 2018.
“2021 carved out its place in our housing history producing a new level of record-breaking activity,” Bacque wrote.