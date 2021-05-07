Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 810 W. Broussard Road, Lafayette; City of Lafayette, owner; South Water Treatment Plant, applicant; Rudick Company Inc., contractor; $1,154,000.
APARTMENTS: 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette; Emberwood Apartments, owner; description, roof repair; RK Builders Inc., applicant and contractor; $49,608.
OTHER: 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Hideway on Lee Courtyard, owner; description, pergola; Wilson Savoy, applicant; self, contractor; $2,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 919 Harding St., Lafayette; Visage Medical Spa, owner; Ian J. Cohn, applicant; Keith Bates Construction LLC, contractor; $20,000.
COMMERCIAL: 481 Albertson Parkway, Suite 5, Broussard; Hebert Building Specialties LLC; $200,000.
New houses
216 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; LWL Builders LLC; $270,000.
233 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; LWL Builders LLC; $247,500.
237 Mayo St., Lafayette; Frank's Fine Homes Inc.; $180,000.
503 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
107 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
117 Pascalet Place, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $283,500.
120 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
104 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
103 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $454,500.
405 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.
127 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
220 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
101 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
135 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
103 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
105 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
201 Marathon Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $207,000.
510 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $250,326.
392 Moulin Road, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $226,902.