Michael Frugé is finally reaping what he's sown at J.T. Meleck, his Acadia Parish distillery, as he prepares to release about 1,000 bottles of rice whiskey ahead of the holiday season.

The fourth-generation farmer has high hopes for his new whiskey, which uses rice instead of more common grains of barely, corn, rye or wheat.

"I think it's deep and rich with notes of caramel and vanilla, a little bit spicy on the finish," Frugé said. "The unique thing about rice spirits in general — our vodka is the same way — is it's very smooth. Rice apparently has a certain kind of oil in it that sort of gives you a mouthfeel that's warm and smooth."

Frugé said he found little information on making rice whiskey online when he first toyed with the idea of diversifying his farming operation by using a portion of his flagship crop, rice, to make craft spirits.

"There are some small distilleries that are doing rice whiskey," Frugé said. "But I don't know of a commercially successful rice whiskey. I don't know why that is."

J.T. Meleck has only sold rice vodka until now, but hundreds of barrels of rice whiskey have been aging since 2018 at the distillery. On Monday, Frugé and his team poured the first batch, which was aged in 30-gallon white oak barrels, into a steel tank in preparation for bottling.

Like most craft distillers, Frugé launched his distillery with a clear liquor to ensure the financial success of the business. Vodka can be distilled and bottled in less than a month, making it much easier to recoup money compared to whiskey, which takes years to age prior to bottling.

The limited, founder's reserve bottles of J.T. Meleck whiskey will cost about $43 each.

"It's going to be very limited," Frugé said. "They're going to have a special label. My signature is going to be on every label. We're probably going to do some actual hand-signed bottles that will be sort of mixed into each case. So it'll be kind of like getting the golden ticket, so to speak, if somebody actually gets a hand-signed bottle."

The commercial release of the whiskey will come from another batch, aged in larger barrels, that's expected to be ready next summer. Those bottles are expected to sell at a lower price.

Frugé can't pick a favorite way to drink his rice whiskey. He likes it neat, on the rocks or in a Manhattan.

"This entire project is a big experiment to see what we could make it with," Frugé said. "We're very excited to say that we think we have a winner. We blind tasted whiskey against national brands, and it was shocking how well we did."

J.T. Meleck is located in a few industrial warehouses along La. 35 in the rural Acadia Parish community of Branch. It is not currently open for tours, although Frugé has already cleared land to build a visitors center and tasting room.

Frugé launched the distillery in 2018 after experimenting with distilling vodka from rice for about a year.

J.T. Meleck won three of the American Distilling Institute's most prestigious awards in the vodka category of the 2020 Judging of Craft Spirits competition.

The distilling company is named for Frugé's great-great uncle, John T. Meleck, who began farming rice in 1896 on the same land his family continues to farm today.

Meleck was among the first to farm rice on marshland in south Louisiana. He farmed on just 20 acres around the turn of the century.

Four generations later, Frugé and his family are farming on about 4,000 acres of land. They were also early pioneers of crawfish farming in rice fields, which they continue to do today.

Frugé is branding his spirits as grain-to-glass and farm-to-front porch. The descriptions are a nod to the farm-to-table movement that promotes local food at restaurants; the movement has more recently inspired farmers across the country to use their crops to distill liquor.

"This bottle represents our heritage," Frugé said as he held a bottle of his whiskey. "It represents over 100 years since my great ancestors settled right here. We literally live on the same property that they drove up here in a covered wagon in the 1870s."

The distillery is capable of producing hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquor per month, but Frugé is still only using a small fraction of what he grows.

In 2020, he used about 4,000 pounds of rice to make craft spirits out of a total of about 9 million pounds grown.

J.T. Meleck whiskey will soon be available at local restaurants and grocery stores alongside the distillery's vodka. Visit jtmeleck.net/locate to find a retailer.