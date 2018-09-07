Dr. Cheryl Randal has been named medical director for Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s Elaine M. Junca Women’s Imaging Centre.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native, grew up in Lafayette and is a board-certified and fellowship-trained diagnostic breast radiologist. She has worked at the former University Medical Center in Lafayette; several locations in Baton Rouge, including Ochsner Clinic Foundation, Iberia Bone, Joint & Foot Clinic and Feldman Spine Institute; and at Touro Breast Imaging Center and Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

Randal earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 1990 and a medical doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa, where she also studied surgery for a year. She completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and a breast and women’s imaging fellowship at LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans.

Daniel Hereford has joined MidSouth Bank as senior vice president and chief information officer, managing the implementation of technology throughout the bank system.

The New Orleans-area native was a principal consultant for Alchemy Technology Group in Houston and CapinCrouse LLP in Baton Rouge. He has 15 years of experience leading technology initiatives for Louisiana regional banks, previously serving as interim CIO for Hancock Whitney Bank and CIO/executive vice president for First NBC Bank. Hereford has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans. MidSouth Bank has 42 locations in Louisiana and Texas.

Krystal Lewis has been named assistant vice president and branch manager of the Tower location of IberiaBank at 200 W. Congress St. in downtown Lafayette.

Lewis has experience in finance and management, previously as a market manager for Capital One Bank, sales and credit manager for Wells Fargo Auto Finance and business development manager for Lafayette General Medical Center.

The Lafayette native earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Raymond J. Reaux, vice president of engineering for C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, has been elected as chairman of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana.

Other officers elected include J. Andrew Craig, of Mohr & Associates, in Shreveport, chairman-elect; David Dupre, of Meyer Engineers in Metairie, vice chairman; Andree F. Cortez, of T. Baker Smith in Thibodaux, secretary-treasurer; and Kurt Evans, of Digital Engineering in Kenner, national director, sitting on the ACEC national board and serving as a state representative to the national association.

Members at large for 2018-19 include R. Craig Campbell, of Associated Design Group in Lafayette; Michael B. Songy, of CSRS, Bob Boagni, of Greenman-Pederson, Michael J. Thomassie, of Duplantis Design Group PC, and Sherri LeBas, of GEC, all in Baton Rouge; Alison Catarella-Michel, of Urban Systems, and Lisa F. Cookmeyer, of Trigon Associates, both in New Orleans.

Chapter presidents from the area include Brett P. Bayard, of Mader Engineering in Lafayette, Lafayette chapter; Nathan J. Junius, of Linfield, Hunter & Junius in Metairie, New Orleans chapter; and Chad A. Bacas, of Forte and Tablada in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge chapter.

AARP Louisiana has named to its executive council Janis R. Guilbeau of Lafayette, associate professor in the College of Nursing and Allied Health at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Gary L. Calligas of Shreveport, publisher of The Best of Times senior news magazine, and radio talk-show host of The Best of Times Radio Hour; and James H. Napper II of Baton Rouge, retired executive counsel of the state's Department of the Treasury.

Guilbeau is a state-licensed registered nurse and advanced practice registered nurse family nurse practitioner. She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Southwestern, a master's in nursing and post-master's certificate from Northwestern State University and doctor of nursing practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Calligas has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University and is a graduate of the executive management school of Babson College in Boston.

Napper continues to practice law part time, primarily in estate planning and retirement matters and serves as a trustee of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics from Louisiana Tech and a juris doctorate from the LSU Law Center.

The Louisiana County Agricultural Agents Association presented LSU AgCenter Iberia Parish extension agent Blair Hebert with its Distinguished Service Award for career achievement focusing on sugar cane, livestock and row crops; and William Afton, AgCenter horticulture agent in St. Tammany Parish, with the Achievement Award for excellence working in fruit, vegetable and ornamental plant production with commercial producers, homeowners and the Louisiana Master Gardener program.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the LSU AgCenter presented Louisiana Century Farm Awards to A&F Farms in New Iberia; Ardoyne Plantation in Schriever; Cornist Family Farms in Delhi; DeJean Family Farms LLC in Church Point; Larry Charles Freeman in Amite; and O.E. Williams Trust in Many. To be eligible for the award, families must have at least 20 acres of the original founder’s land, produce at least $1,000 in farm income annually and at least one owner must be a resident of Louisiana. The award has been presented to 59 families since 2014.