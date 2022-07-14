The Baskin-Robbins location in Lafayette has been sold.
The mother-daughter team of Lindsay Horn and Patricia Ohlmeyer, along with the rest of the family, bought the business at 4807 Johnston St. Suite A back in May.
“Baskin Robbins has been a staple in Lafayette since 1985,” Horn said. “Every day at Baskin Robbins, I see friends that I or my family know that are excited about us owning Baskin-Robbins. It’s great to see the loyalty the community has for Baskin Robbins.”
With more than 2,500 franchised locations in the U.S. and over 5,300 international locations, Baskin-Robbins remains a popular franchise in the U.S. It was ranked 36th in Entrepreneur.com’s top 500 franchises for 2022.
The store will hold promotions in conjunction with National Ice Cream Day July 17.