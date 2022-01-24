A Rouses Market could be part of a commercial development along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch.
The popular Louisiana grocery chain is listed as the applicant for a request before the Lafayette Planning Commission meeting Monday to subdivide a lot at the corner of Camellia and Verot School Road.
The company is in negotiations with the owner to purchase the property from the owners, the Saloom family, said Diana Stephens Farris with Scout Real Estate.
The store would be part of the Pine Farms commercial development planned for that area, part of a 43-acre tract of land stretching from Bluebird Drive to Verot School Road.
The property in question involves 16 acres, according to planning commission documents, with a request to divide it into three lots for commercial development.
The store would be the fourth Rouses Market in the Lafayette area. It has two in Lafayette and another in Youngsville near Sugar Mill Pond.