LHC Group Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $34.7 million, up from $22 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The Lafayette-based home health and hospice company said it had net income of $1.10 per share, up from 70 cents for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The company posted revenues of $524.8 million in the period, narrowly missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.9 million.
LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion.
The company said it incurred $12 million, or 28 cents per share, during the quarter in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to personal protective equipment, supplies and employee-related costs and expenses.
Keith G. Myers, LHC Group chairman and chief executive officer, said 2021 is a year of great opportunity for the company. Operational and clinical strategies have been stress-tested by the pandemic, mergers and acquisition activity is expected to accelerate during the year and the company has an improved legislative and regulatory outlook, thanks to the Biden administration emphasizing the need for home care.
Shares of LHC Group were up $2.60 in midmorning trading Thursday, just over $201 a share. That’s an increase of 63% over the past year, but a drop of 4.4% since the beginning of the year.