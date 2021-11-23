You think people get excited when a new store opens downtown?
So do the nearby business owners.
“Any time there’s a new retail shop that opens up, we get really excited and do a little dance,” said Tess Brunet, co-owner of Lagniappe Records, 311-B Jefferson St. “We love seeing that. It was pretty desolate. In the time we’ve been here, we’ve seen so many businesses pop up. It’s been incredible to see.”
More businesses have opened up and down the street from the little record shop with witty sayings on its chalkboard outside the store, and owners are hoping to ride the wave of increased consumer spending to a productive holiday retail season in downtown Lafayette ahead of Small Business Saturday this weekend. Gone are many of the empty spaces along Jefferson Street from only two years ago, and now the historic core of the city has more than just restaurants and bars that can pull in customers.
Spending is up across the parish and the U.S. In downtown Lafayette, taxes collected from the downtown economic development district tax rose from about $30,000 per month to $64,000 last month, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. According to the latest data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, retail sales are up nearly 22% from a year ago both in the parish and the city of Lafayette.
And spaces are becoming sparse along the Jefferson Street with only about five remaining. The space two doors down from Brunet’s business will be Miss Reba’s Green House, which will specialize in CBD products and is expected to open mid-December, owner Joe Loque said.
“We’re very hopeful we can break some records in downtown Lafayette with our retail sales,” Begnaud said. “That’s really important and encouraging for small businesses to see that sort of growth and results. We’re excited about the retail growth we’ve seen not only in downtown Lafayette but across the parish.”
Many retailers emphasized shopping downtown ahead during a Tuesday press conference, noting the variety the area now has compared to past holiday shopping seasons. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurship has grown significantly, LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said.
Over 90% of businesses in Lafayette Parish have 50 or fewer employees, she noted.
“Small business growth and entrepreneurship has exploded,” Mitchell said. “It is where the growth is happening. Our friends, our families and our neighbors have made an investment in the community and started their business here. They’ve put their skin in the game to bring their services and wares here locally. As you look at communities across this country that are thriving and growing, one of the areas of their secret sauce is a strong fabric downtown.”
More small businesses are slated to open downtown, likely later next month or in the first of the year, as more development will spill on to streets that connect to Jefferson Street, Begnaud said. Mane Salon recently announced its move to 1019 Lee Ave. in a space recently purchased by Reve Coffee Roasters owner Nathanael Johnson, and the buildings at 1011 and 1015 Lee Ave. are under contract to be sold, said real estate agent Setareh Mirian-Delcambre with Latter & Blum of Acadiana.
The Bougie Bar will soon open at 209-A Jefferson St., while 209-B Jefferson St. will be leased by a nonprofit, she said. The Bougie Bar’s former space at 403-B Buchanan St. has also been leased.
“We’ve done a lot of work on Jefferson Street, which is the spine of downtown,” Begnaud said. That’s been really awesome to see. It was one of the first things we talked about in the interview process (three years ago) – what are we going to do about all the vacancies? We really want to see that growth continue off Jefferson to the streets parallel and perpendicular to it.”