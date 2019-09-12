Home sales in both Lafayette Parish and Acadiana took a significant jump in August, data shows.

Sales in Lafayette Parish set a record for August with 334 homes sold, topping the 331 sold in August 2013 and the 305 sold in August 2018, according to data from Bill Bacque, president of Market Scope Realty. The total dollar volume of homes sold was at $79,298,921, which was also the best reported in August and broke the old mark of $73.9 million in August 2013.

The 553 homes sold last month in Acadiana was also the most reported for August, breaking the old mark of 492 two years ago, data shows. The $112,390,316 in dollar volume was also the highest reported for August, breaking the old mark of $94,284,933 four years ago.

It’s that activity inside Lafayette Parish that was a welcome sign to the industry. After a sluggish June and July, August was the first month since January where sales significantly outpaced sales from the previous year.

“If you follow things month by month, you’re going to get into anomalies,” Bacque said. “If you look at sales reported in June and July, it would be easy to conclude that, ‘Oh, man, we’re in trouble.’ For whatever reason, I think what August shows is that the demand was there. It was just pent up.”

Sales for the year in Lafayette Parish are now at 2,297, still trailing last year’s total of 2,359 through August.

The dollar volume of sale reported in Acadiana in August was the second-highest reported this year and keeps pace with last year’s record-breaking year that topped $1 billion. Last year the dollar volume topped $100 million only three months, and August was the fourth month in 2019 to top that mark.

Mortgage rates fell to a three-year low last week, sliding to 3.82% for a 30-year conventional mortgage, according to the Mortgage Bankers Assocation, down from 3.87% the previous week. Mortgage applications increase by 2% from the week earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The low interest rates are helping drive local homes sales, Bacque noted.

“Every time the interest rate drops, what I can afford to buy increases,” he said. “The general rule of thumb for every 1 percent that the interest rate drops, it increases the borrowing power by about 10 percent. If I quality for a $250,000 loan at X percent and the interest rate drops 1 percent, I can now buy a $275,000 home for the same monthly payment.”

Home sales outside Lafayette Parish were 338 in St. Landry Parish, up from 292 a year ago; 336 in Iberia Parish, up from 261 a year ago; 237 in St. Martin Parish, up from 211 a year ago; and 174 in Acadia Parish, up from 152 a year ago.