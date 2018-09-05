The Spoonbill Watering Hole and Restaurant will move into the space held by The Filling Station in downtown Lafayette.
The new restaurant at 900 Jefferson St. will be run by Chef Jeremy Conner, Stephen Verret and Adam Loftin and will "create an experience through the cuisine of South Louisiana's culture," according to a press release sent out Wednesday. They plan to open this fall.
"The building is nostalgic to many within Acadiana," Conner said. "We want to glean from their success and create a memorable experience that speaks to the nostalgia but in a modern way. Our goal is to offer to the previous restaurant’s fans and their families a brand new, enlivened experience that extends that sense of place while creating something new and beautiful.”
The owners say they will focus on telling a story through every element of the restaurant. The layout will allow visitors to see chefs cooking in an open kitchen and bartenders making cocktails at the large curved bar.
"The plan is to make the restaurant feel whole," Verret said. "We want guests to feel immersed in the experience. When we first began working on this project, we knew that we wanted to foster an atmosphere that creates a truly natural experience for all. The menu that Chef Jeremy Conner is putting together will speak to his truly diverse, incredible skill set."
Conner said he wants to take what people already know about seafood and "recalibrate it to focus on the foods currently being harvested from the Gulf, rather than the traditional ideal of what Gulf seafood is.”
"I want to focus on in-your-face flavor that diners can latch on to, and produce an experience that stays with them. They’ll want to document that experience through photos, conversation, and beyond,” Conner said.