The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette.
Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said.
DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned and operated by North Dakota native Laura Landry, closed its doors in late July. Landry said she wasn’t looking to expand her business but met with Landry and got the idea to take over her space.
“I reached out to her and felt bad (about her closing),” Stephens said. “We kind of started talking, and it kind of worked out that she kind of moved out and I am moving in. I’m taking over the space and making it a Coffee Dash.”
Stephens opened Coffee Dash inside Village Deaux, 7992 1/2 Maurice Ave., nearly four years ago when it was owned by Danielle Trahan. It was later purchased by the husband and wife team of Drake and Rachel Pothier.
Coffee Dash offers coffee, espresso drinks and frappes along with teas and other drinks.
Stephens is a San Diego native whose husband, a Maurice native, served in the military. The two then moved back to raise their family in Maurice, one of the fastest-growing towns in Louisiana. The town’s population more than doubled between 2010 and 2020 as more people are moving to that area.
“In the last year the town has just really grown,” Stephens said. “We’ve had a spike in business as well. I feel like I’m moving at just the right time. I have employees here that I trust that I can be hands-off here and be hands-on at the new place.”