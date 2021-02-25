Remington College has another building on its Lafayette campus, records show.
The private nonprofit school sold a smaller building at 118 Rue Fontaine after its sold its main building across the street at 303 Rue Louis XIV for just under $1 million in December, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
An text message to a representative of the Florida-based school was not returned this morning. Officials said in December they will relocate the school but have yet to secure a site and that operations will not be interrupted.
The recent sale is a building that once housed the college’s school of cosmetology. The school’s website no longer offers that at the Lafayette campus.
The buyer is listed as FOEE LLC, which lists Jason Cormier with Acadiana Neurosurgery as its manager, documents show.
The main building was sold to Rue Louis Investments LLC, which lists its agent as Ryan Thomson of Lafayette.
Remington’s Lafayette campus, a branch of its Dallas campus, dates back to 1940 as Spencer Business College, before Remington bought it in 1994, according to its website. It also has campuses in Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Tennessee.