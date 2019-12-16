Louisiana State Representative Julie Emerson from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

At only 27 years old when first taking office, Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, was the youngest member of the state Legislature and the youngest Republican female ever to win a legislative seat.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Elected to another term in October, Emerson told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast that it's important for constituents to have access to their elected officials, for young people to become involved and seek political office and how her conservative values drive her agenda to get government “out of the way.”

You can listen to their conversation here.

Emerson worked with the Republican Party of Louisiana and attended the 2008, 2012, and 2016 state and national conventions, but her interest in politics was cemented when the Affordable Care Act was first proposed while she was a biology major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The effects the law would have on her her potential medical career grabbed her attention, and she attended the 2008 Republican National Convention in Minneapolis.

Emerson's legislative highlights include attempts reduce the requirements for hair braiders and floral designing in Louisiana. Hair braiders are required to have 500 hours of training to qualify for an alternative hair design permit, she noted, while the state is the only one that requires floral designers to be licensed.

Her attempts to repeal those requirements were unsuccessful, but a study committee is reviewing licensure requirements, Emerson said.