After two decades in the industry, a local family of crawfish farmers will open a boiled seafood restaurant in Youngsville next year.

Keith and Kelly Broussard, co-owners of C'est Bon Crawfish, said they hope to have a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 3301 Chemin Metairie Parkway that will specialize in boiled crawfish, shrimp and crab open by April 2020 in time for crawfish season.

"My father-in-law starting his farming operation in 1997 and we've been in the farming and wholesale side since then, but this is the first time we're getting in on the restaurant side," Keith Broussard said. "We're about a mile or so down the road from the sports complex, and we think it's a great location for a restaurant."

Construction is in the permitting stages, but Broussard said they should hopefully begin construction. Plans call for about 4,000 square feet of seating area and bar space with the rest for back of house.

Keith Broussard said the restaurant will be open seasonally, closing when crawfish is out of season. It will staff between 10-20 people, he said, and feature a drive thru-lane.

If the building is not complete by April, Keith Broussard said, they will open in 2021.