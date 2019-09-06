Lafayette General Health on Wednesday announced the release of Health Anywhere, a telemedicine app. Available to residents 3 and older, hospital officials say Health Anywhere is a safe, convenient way to access local providers 24/7, anywhere in Louisiana.
Patients are able to live chat with local healthcare providers for a flat rate of $45, before insurance. Adding to the convenience, prescriptions are sent directly to the patient’s pharmacy of choice, hospital officials said in a news release.
For those who already see a Lafayette General Health physician, their medical records will seamlessly link to their created profile and be available to their provider during their virtual visit.
“Health Anywhere, connects you to a local, licensed healthcare provider who diagnoses you and provides a treatment plan without minutes without you ever having to leave your home or office or anywhere with a WiFi connection. This service is redefining the waiting room,” said Lafayette General Health President David Callecod.
The app is free and available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play. Learn more at LGHealthAnywhere.com.