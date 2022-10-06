Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, was reappointed to the Southeast Tourism Society’s board of directors.
Others on the board include Timothy Bush, of Visit Lake Charles. Jill Kidder, of Baton Rouge, is the executive committee chair.
Established in 1983, the society is made up of industry leaders from 14 states.
Bryan M. Dupree has joined Gordon Arata as an associate resident in the firm’s Lafayette office.
Dupree’s practice will focus on oil, gas and energy transactions and litigation as well as health care transactions.
He is a graduate of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU and the Universite Jean Moulin.