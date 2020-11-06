Kohlie Frantzen saw it up close when veterans returned to civilian life: their old loop of people essentially closed up on them.
When the owner of Lafayette-based Helical Farms first got into the agriculture industry and entered a program that was offered to veterans, they often tripped over the same hurdle getting established in civilian life. They left the network of people they knew before entering the service or going on a deployment. Getting back in was a challenge.
Since then he’s had a couple veterans come through his company, but now he is more excited about the Bunker Lab chapter to be launched Monday in Lafayette, part of a national organization with a specific intent to help veterans, military spouses and to start a business and provide training, resources and connections.
The effort was coordinated through the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. A kickoff celebration will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the LITE Center’s auditorium with a online session to begin at 7 p.m.
“From what I’ve seen the last few years of working with industries that are trying to repatriate returning veterans, there’s no shortage of passion and no shortage of skill,” Frantzen said. “What there’s a shortage of is the ability to connect that. It’s what I’ve seen through it all. When you come back from the service, you find out your friends have moved on and are married. The network you had is the network you left.”
The Bunker Lab chapter in Lafayette will the first in Louisiana and will be housed in the LITE Center. The organization is a national network of veterans and spousal entrepreneurs who help those with military connections start their own business.
It’s the organization’s 41st chapter, most of which are in much larger markets around the country.
“We are thrilled to be adding the Lafayette community to our Bunker Labs network,” said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan. “The military community uniquely possesses many of the skills that allow for successful business owners. Bunker Labs is excited to foster those skills within the broad Louisiana military-connected community and support the incredible impact they can make.”
The Louisiana Department of Economic Development and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs have certified 537 veteran-owned businesses for the Veterans First Business Initiative, which promotes patronage of veteran-owned businesses in Louisiana. With collaboration from our regional partners such as LEDA and its Opportunity Machine incubator program, the Bunker Labs project should serve the veteran-owned business community in Acadiana well, LED secretary Don Pierson said.
“Veterans are often easily integrated into the workforce, as they are individuals who have a demonstrated focus, discipline and performance,” Pierson said. “For service members seeking to become business owners, there are sometimes learning curves since financial management, tax regulations and accounting practices may be new practices to them. For this reason, LED has supported “boot camps” for vets seeking to successfully operate startup businesses in the past, and we remain active in connecting veterans to opportunities in Louisiana.”
The location is significant, Ward noted, with the thousands of National Guard troops and veterans this side of Louisiana. The number of veterans in the state is over 200,000, he estimated.
Bunker Lab can connect them with investment capital, Small Business Administration officials and others. It will also offer programs to connect CEOs and owners of companies with veterans.
"For Lafayette to get the very first Louisiana location is very important for our area," Ward said. "What we want to do is empower anyone who's served to let them know there's an organization that they can be a part of to help them grow a business."