Lafayette General Health announced Monday that its current senior vice president, Dr. Amanda Logue, will be its new chief medical officer. It became official starting May 21.
Logue has been in LGH since 2009 and has worn many hats, including department chair of medicine, physician champion for electronic medical records implementation, medical director of the hospitalist department, and chief medical information officer. Under her leadership, the system saw the transition to fully electronic medical records in the inpatient, emergency, surgical and ambulatory spaces and also achieved Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Level 7 status.
“I am excited to transition to my new role and to continue working with the extraordinary and talented medical staff at Lafayette General Health,” Logue said in a press release. “Lafayette General Health has a long-standing history of serving the healthcare needs of our community, and I welcome the opportunity to work together to promote excellence in patient care as we further the mission of our health system."
Logue attended Louisiana State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in microbiology before earning her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2005 for LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport.