Enthusiasts for recovering the historic Holy Rosary Institute buildings and grounds in Lafayette say they are taking small steps now that will accelerate big steps for saving the former school site later. Among those steps is constructing a cover over the the school building to protect it from the elements.
Corey Jack, executive director for the facility, said additional fencing has been added at the 40-acre site to slow or stop ongoing vandalism at the three-story, 30,000-square-foot building that was built in 1913-14. The school was constructed first as an industrial school and later as a secondary school to educate Black girls and, later, Black boys, as well. It operated under the direction of the Sisters of the Holy Family for 50 years; Divine Word Missionary priests also taught there.
The campus was shuttered in 1993 and has deteriorated since; it has been listed as one of the state’s most at-risk historic structures. Although the outer brick walls are intact on the school building, its interior has collapsed from deterioration.
Jack said specific steps have been taken to stabilize and recover the building. These include:
- Plans are made to rid the building of asbestos and demolish the inside.
- The Holy Rosary Development Board has reviewed plans for the property developed by architecture students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
- Jack and the board are talking with state Department of Environmental Quality officials about the cost of abatement, which was estimated at more than twice the cost of demolition.
“Demolition is ready to go,” he said. “We just need to get the asbestos out first.”
“We are talking with the DEQ about the cost (of abatement), which we thought was ridiculously high,” Jack said. Supporters for developing the Holy Rosary Institute property have more than $4 million to start funding the project, but will need substantially more to advance it. Jack said the board won’t ask for donations until the board has a firm estimate for the project.
“UL Lafayette did present their strategic plan for us,” Jack said, adding that it was an update from architectural plans that were submitted from the University of Notre Dame a decade ago. Jack said the board liked the updated plans, which he called “more realistic.”
Jack and board members will present the updated plans to the Sisters of the Holy Family, owners of the property, after Thanksgiving.
Tentative plans for the site discussed in September included building a wedding chapel, rooms for public meetings and events, an African American museum and components dedicated to healthcare and economic development.
Architect Kirby Pecot of Lafayette is designing the covering, which Jack said might cost around $450,000 but will protect the building’s remains from storms. The roof has collapsed into the building, caused interior cave-ins on each of three floors.
Site supporters have said the protective metal covering must be ordered and fabricated. In September, it was thought that metal covering would be completed by the end of 2022.
Jack said with substantial state money in the project, the project manager will be from the state Office of Facility Planning and Control. He said he’s “hopeful” that “as soon as this domino falls, that will bring cranes and machinery to the site.”