Bosco's Specialty Meats, which opened its first location last month along between Opelousas and Port Barre, will open its second location next week in Broussard in the former Linx Specialty Meats.

The longtime dream of former oilfield sales worker Jeff Venable, Bosco's Specialty Meats became a reality when Linx, located at 3101 U.S. 90 East, closed down both of its locations last year. Venable and his wife, Laurie, jumped at the chance and bought the Opelousas location at 15595 U.S. 190 for $800,000.

Venable will lease the Broussard location, which was once a Burger King, from the Linx owners.

"This opportunity came up when a friend told us it was for sale," Laurie Venable said. "So we ended up brokering a deal with him and when the owner decided to close the Broussard location, he asked us if we wanted that location too, so we did."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bosco's will sell fresh cuts of meat, sausage, pork and chicken cracklins, boudin and boudin balls, gumbo, rice dressing stuffed meats, plate lunches along with fresh produce. They are also selling black cast iron cookware for a friend who restores them. Both locations also have a drive thru for quick and easy pick up.

The company will have 10 employees at the Opelousas location and eight at the Broussard location. Processing will be done in Opelousas and shipped every morning to the Broussard location, Laurie Venable said.