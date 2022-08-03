A Firehouse Subs will open in the former Regions Bank building near the Acadiana Mall.
Demolition permits filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government show work could begin soon on removing the existing canopy utilized by the bank for the restaurant.
The 3,315-square-foot building had been listed for sale and remains owned by Regions Bank. Online listings indicate the property has been sold.
Firehouse Subs has three locations in Acadiana, including one at 104 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 109. Others are in Carencro and New Iberia.