Hargrove Roofing, which has an office in Lafayette, was named to the 11th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates.
Owner Cole O’Neal, a 2014 LSU graduate, and his company was named to the list, which will be announced during a private gathering Oct. 15.
“We’re so proud to be on this list, even more so by representing Lafayette and South Louisiana,” O’Neal said. “Our family has a long history down here, so I am honored to have the opportunity to represent our community on this scale. I’m grateful for all of the amazing clients we’ve had and the incredible commercial property owners we’ve had the pleasure to work with.”
Hargrove Roofing, which does residential and commercial roofing, started in Shreveport in 2017 under Clyde Hargrove. After his dad died in 2018, siblings Billy and Mae put their professions aside and joined with Clyde to make family a priority. O’Neal joined as a family friend.
Hargrove Roofing also has an office in Natchitoches and four in Texas – Houston, Austin, Tyler and Texarkana.
Other businesses to be honored include B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City, which operates Taco Bell franchises in south Louisiana, among the Roaring 10 honorees; and top 100 honorees include
- Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists
- Pinnacle Group Insurance
- Safety Management Systems
- The Cottonport Bank, Cottonport