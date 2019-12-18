Wednesday marked the grand opening of Our Lady of Lourdes' $9 million free-standing emergency room just north of Interstate 10 in Scott.
Staff and executives from Our Lady of Lourdes, representatives from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, representatives from local health care organizations and state and local leaders were on hand for the blessing and ribbon cutting for the emergency room, which is located in the Destination Pointe development.
"Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to those we serve," said Our Lady of Lourdes CEO Bryan Lee. "We feel that this new emergency center here in Scott will help us deliver on that promise to the more than 80,000 patients living in this area. This facility will provide access to high quality ER services to a community that currently does not have those resources, so we're happy to fill that role."
The just under 15,000-square-foot building includes nine beds, outpatient imaging including X-ray, ultrasound and CT and a full pharmacy. It will be open 24 hours a day and will offer the same level of emergency care as the main Lourdes campus and the Heart Hospital of Lafayette, according to Lee.
The facility, the fourth emergency room in the Lourdes network, is staffed by board certified ER physicians and can treat medical emergencies from major injuries to heart attacks and strokes.
Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said he was very appreciative of Our Lady of Lourdes' investment in the community and he welcomes them with open arms. He joked that the new facility meant people can eat even more boudin in Scott, which calls itself the Boudin Capital of the World, because emergency health care is so much closer.
"Scott is a very strong faith-based community and to have Our Lady of Lourdes come in with their partnership to embark on expanding a medical facility of this magnitude speaks volumes. This is going to be a great, great step in diversifying our economy and economic base," Richard said.
The emergency room will have a significant economic impact, according to Lee, providing 32 jobs and almost $2 million in annual salary and benefits.
Hospital officials estimate it can serve 108,000 households within a 12-mile radius and handle about 86,000 visits per year.
Because Scott and the area west of Lafayette is projected to grow 20% by 2025, the building was designed to be expandable.
The combined system comprises the Acadiana market ministry for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Louisiana’s largest Catholic nonprofit health care organization. Franciscan's other properties include Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa.