Issued Dec. 24-Jan. 4

New commercial

Bank: 1801 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Bank of Jeanerette, owner; description, two-story bank/office building; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $4,425,200.

Warehouse/shop: 103 Zachary Drive, Scott; Folks Investments, owner; William Folks, applicant; Guarantee Restoration Services LLC, contractor; $229,318.

Commercial additions/alterations

Warehouse/shop: 117 Shirley Picard Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, Clark Field Maintenance Building Rehab; Matt Granberry-Case Inc., applicant; RS Bernard & Associates, contractor; $88,800.

Other: 3554 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Health Ventures Inc., owner; Dyslexia Institute, applicant; Connelly Construction Group LLC, contractor; $30,607.

Office building: 701 Robley Drive, Suite 200, Lafayette; Arsement Red & Morella, owner; John Red, applicant; self, contractor; $15,000.

Restaurant: 1211 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Blue Dog Cafe, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.

Commercial demolitions

General retail: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, 100-A, Lafayette; Swoon Boutique, owner; Natalie Decourt, applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.

New homes

120 N. Richter Drive, Lafayette; Alvin Noel; $104,000.

111 Princeton Woods Loop, Lafayette; Mike/Rhonda French; $652,000.

306 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Arceneaux Home Builders LLC; $396,000.

137 Alonda Drive, Lafayette; Andre and Katie Deshotel; $319,500.

120 Thames Drive, Lafayette; Myers Ventures LLC; $324,000.

208 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Properties Inc.; $166,500.

704 Elysian Fields Drive, Lafayette; Mike Thompson Homes Inc.; $522,000.

111 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $297,000.

204 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

206 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.

208 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,500.

View comments