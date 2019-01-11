Issued Dec. 24-Jan. 4
New commercial
Bank: 1801 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Bank of Jeanerette, owner; description, two-story bank/office building; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $4,425,200.
Warehouse/shop: 103 Zachary Drive, Scott; Folks Investments, owner; William Folks, applicant; Guarantee Restoration Services LLC, contractor; $229,318.
Commercial additions/alterations
Warehouse/shop: 117 Shirley Picard Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, Clark Field Maintenance Building Rehab; Matt Granberry-Case Inc., applicant; RS Bernard & Associates, contractor; $88,800.
Other: 3554 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Health Ventures Inc., owner; Dyslexia Institute, applicant; Connelly Construction Group LLC, contractor; $30,607.
Office building: 701 Robley Drive, Suite 200, Lafayette; Arsement Red & Morella, owner; John Red, applicant; self, contractor; $15,000.
Restaurant: 1211 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Blue Dog Cafe, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.
Commercial demolitions
General retail: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, 100-A, Lafayette; Swoon Boutique, owner; Natalie Decourt, applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.
New homes
120 N. Richter Drive, Lafayette; Alvin Noel; $104,000.
111 Princeton Woods Loop, Lafayette; Mike/Rhonda French; $652,000.
306 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Arceneaux Home Builders LLC; $396,000.
137 Alonda Drive, Lafayette; Andre and Katie Deshotel; $319,500.
120 Thames Drive, Lafayette; Myers Ventures LLC; $324,000.
208 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Properties Inc.; $166,500.
704 Elysian Fields Drive, Lafayette; Mike Thompson Homes Inc.; $522,000.
111 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $297,000.
204 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
206 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.
208 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,500.