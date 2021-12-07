The results of a quality of life survey for Lafayette Parish will be announced during the CivicCon Acadiana event at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
One Acadiana commissioned the survey through Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, which polled Lafayette residents to ask questions about quality of life, including economic conditions, job security, educational opportunities, cultural opportunities and safety.
Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman and philanthropist will return to Lafayette to discuss the results.
The poll asked residents if they believed the parish is on the right track, what they considered the most important issue facing the parish and other questions.
One Acadiana is introducing CivicCon as a quarterly event, aiming to raise the parish’s civic IQ while engaging with experts to help educate the community and spark informed conversations.