Renderings of the new Royville Project will embrace older building materials and techniques to have it better blend in with the pre-World War II architecture of downtown Youngsville.
According to architect Lynn Guidry, the 11,000-square-feet project that's made up of two buildings located at 302 Lafayette St. will take some inspiration in the building styles of River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond by embracing the design choices of an era before the suburbs. It will also promote a more pedestrian friendly design by being closer to the street than modern shopping center designs.
Guidry spoke Tuesday at a meeting of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce.
"Sugar Mill Pond, River Ranch, Couret Farms — all of those are built on the model of old town USA," he said. "My thought is that if you can build an new old town, why can't you take an old town and breathe new life into it?"
The original design was going to have three buildings, with Building C having two floors of office or apartment space. However, due to costs and bringing it up to code, Buildings B and C will be combined and stretched into one longer 8,000-square-feet building.
Interest is high in the project, Guidry said.
Building A should be finished by the end of January and should have a tenant moving in shortly after completion, he said. Building B should start construction soon and be completed in April.