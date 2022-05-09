Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish for the month of March topped $700 million for the first time in a non-holiday spending month and only the second time on record.
Sales reached $715.5 million for the month, which was 9% higher than a year ago and 30% higher than two years ago when businesses were shutting down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. It was behind December’s $762.6 million, the highest total for any month.
It’s not known how much of the increase is due to overall inflation, but the total mirrors national data that indicates sales continue to rise despite inflation. U.S. Census data shows sales were up across the country 6.9% from a year ago and have posted year-over-year growth each month since May 2020, reports indicate.
The coming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, however, could cool the spending climate in the parish, LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell warned.
“As summer approaches, the Fed is making moves to fight inflation which may temper consumer spending in the coming months,” she said. “I am confident businesses in Lafayette Parish will remain successful, even if sales slow due to Fed intervention. As a retail and entertainment hub, Lafayette Parish residents and our neighbors in the region will continue to support our local retailers, restaurants and service providers.”
Food sales were a big reason for the bump in sales in March, with sales topping $108 million, the second-highest on record, and restaurant sales topped $42 million, also the second-highest on record.
Another area of increase was building materials, which had $53.4 million in sales, the highest on record. Sales at building material stored topped $33.4 million, also the highest on record. Sales at oil well equipment stores reached $6 million for the first time in over a year.