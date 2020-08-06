More than half of Louisiana households are operating either below federal poverty standards or in the realm of “working poor” families as defined by ALICE, a United Way measure applied to people who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.

The Louisiana Association of United Ways released an annual ALICE report Thursday that showed that a family of four in the state needs income of $69,732 to make ends meet. That’s well above the pay standards of low-income jobs like cashier, the most common job in Louisiana, which pays an average of $9.10 an hour and about $18,200 a year, the report said.

United Way researchers said most affected families include senior citizens, Black families and households headed by single mothers. In fact, the ALICE report data suggest that those families operating within ALICE standards have increased from 23% to 33% over the past decade.

The study said that over the past decade, even as unemployment fell, the number of low-wage jobs have almost doubled.

The impact of COVID-19 and the global pandemic have exacerbated impacts on the working poor, the study suggested, especially as the cost of essential family expenses, which exclude debt payment and savings, have worsened.

This story will be updated.