LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture partnership to provide enhanced in-home health care services in the Baltimore area and 20 counties in Maryland.
The Lafayette-based company will purchase majority ownership of the company and manage the company as part of the deal, which is expected to be final in the fourth quarter. Expected annual revenue from the joint venture will be $4.8 million, company officials reported, but it will not materially affect its 2022 diluted earnings per share.
UMMS is a private, university-based regional health system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland. Its flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in specialized care.
LHC Group is now a joint venture partner of choice for over 400 hospitals across the U.S.