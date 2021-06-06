Aldi could be planning multiple stores in Lafayette, recent job listings show.

The popular national discount grocer had already announced plans to build one Lafayette store but could also open stores on Louisiana Avenue at Interstate 10 and in the shopping center at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Another store could open in New Iberia.

Company job listings in Louisiana indicate the company is seeking store managers for store at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and the store at 3200 Louisiana Ave.

Aldi will open in the former Winn-Dixie anchor space of the Caffery Center, according to the shopping center’s owner, Houston-based Realm Realty. The space has since been divided with a fitness studio occupying half.

The store at Louisiana Avenue could be next to the RaceTrac store across the street from Stirling Lafayette shopping center, records indicate.

That store is near the site of planned Super 1 Food Store, which city officials announced in 2014 as an anchor for a large commercial development. Super 1's parent company, Brookshire's Grocery Co., has not commented on the development.

No job is listed for the store at Curran Lane, which got city approval early last year despite some concerns from nearby residents. Plans there call for Curran Lane to be extended across Ambassador Caffery and the store to be built on a 3-acre section of land across the street from the Walmart Supercenter.

That deal remains, a source said. The deal to acquire the land is still pending.

Aldi announced earlier this year it planned to open 100 new stores in the United States and began construction of a distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, in February. It is also seeking store managers for five stores planned for the New Orleans area.

The New Iberia job posting listed the address as 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive but does not include which space in the shopping center.

The position of store manager trainee starts at $23 an hour with an opportunity to earn more than $61,000 a year, according to the job listing.

Aldi specializes in only fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.

Customers can bring their own shopping bags or buy reusable ones from the store. They also must pay a quarter for a shopping cart, but the coin is refunded upon the cart's return to the storefront.