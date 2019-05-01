Popular college restaurant and sports bar Kitchen on Klinton will open a location in the Acadiana Mall food court this month.

The restaurant, which will occupy the former Great American Steak location, is its first expansion after opening last August at 405 E. University Ave. Avery Bell, Corey McCoy, Jared Johnson and Tre'Jan Vinson — University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduates and fraternity brothers — had a food truck for two years before opening.

According to Bel, they had been wanting to open on the south side of town for a while and the opening at the mall was too good to pass up.

"Some people have been saying that the mall is going out of business, but we don't like to look at what other people say," Bell said. "We know we need to be on the south side of Lafayette, and Thursday, Friday and Saturday the mall is packed from front to back. So we're going to do our thing."

The mall location will have a different menu, including bone-in wings and no alcohol, but will still offer fries, fish and shrimp and many of the other favorites. Employees will be added based on the restaurant's demand, Bell said.

"We're going to show that it doesn't matter if you're on the south side, the north side or any side — we are the best wings in Lafayette," Bell said. "It doesn't matter if you come here or to the mall, you're going to get the best wings in Acadiana."