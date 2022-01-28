Donald “Don” Washington has returned to the law firm of Jones Walker in the litigation practice group on the corporate compliance and white collar defense team in the Lafayette office.
Washington had served as the director of the U.S. Marshals Service from 2019 to 2021 and developed and established key agency priorities and strategies and oversaw the operations of nearly 5,500 U.S. marshals, deputy marshals, criminal investigators, detention enforcement officers and administrative staff.
Washington was U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana from 2001 to early 2010 and led federal investigations and trial teams as well as prosecuted cases involving criminal and civil violations of federal law.
John Morris of Lafayette was one of 10 new partners elected by the law firm of Jones Walker. Morris is a member of the corporate practice group in the firm’s Baton Rouge and Lafayette offices. He primarily focuses on public finance transactions and related matters and serves as bond counsel to local government entities, such as municipalities, special districts, and other political subdivisions, for their debt issuances.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission, was named to the U.S. Travel Association Destinations Council, which represents more than 350 destination marketing organization and convention and visitor bureau members and assists members to be more effective by providing research, resources, and education using a peer-driven format. Berthelot will join 19 others from across the country on the council, which is chaired by Susie Santo, president and CEO of Visit Wichita.
Blair W. Green has been named marketing director for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank. Green is a native of Lafayette with more than a decade of marketing, communications and events experience. She was most recently director of community engagement for United Way of Acadiana and had been marketing director for Southern Lifestyle Development. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi.