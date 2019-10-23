Locally owned boutique Caroline & Company will move to a space in River Ranch next spring.
The retailer will leave its current location at the On The Boulevard Shopping Center after 22 years and moving into the space Paul Micheal Company is vacating at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road on April 1.
The move has been in the works for some time, business manager Caroline Cryer said. The company had been seeking to expand again and were growing out of the location at 113 Arnould Blvd. before agreeing to the move in August, she said.
"We just have noticed how much of that side of Lafayette has developed and that area is known for shopping," she said. "We think it will be a positive, new change for us.
"Our regular customers come from all over, but we do have a lot of customers on that side of town and in Broussard and Youngsville. So we hope this will make it easier for them to come in and get back out of town."
The store will move only take part of the 33,000-square-foot space that Paul Michael Company occupied. Southern Lifestyle Realty, which owns the building, will subdivide the space with Caroline & Company will occupying 15,000 square feet.
The remaining 18,000 hasn't been filled but can be subdivided into a couple of bays. Teddy Beaullieu with SLR said owners will target retail and restaurant tenants for those spaces.
Cryer said the store, which currently employs 30, may keep on additional staff its hires for the holidays in anticipation for the move. She also noted the gift gift shop at Our Lady of Lourdes will also remain open.
Caroline & Company is the third business to leave the On The Boulevard Shopping Center in recent month after Greenwood Shoes closed and Brother's On The Boulevard announced its closure.
Adam Abdalla with On The Boulevard Shopping Center said new tenants include Cat Clinic of Lafayette and Next Level Fitness. Work has also begun on new roofing, landscaping, electrical wiring, concrete work and painting of the shopping center.
Acadiana Business Today: Caroline & Company moving into part of Paul Micheal Company space April 1; Louisiana insurance premiums for ACA market to increase by double-digit percentage in 2020
Locally owned boutique Caroline & Company will move to a space in River Ranch next spring.
Health insurance rates are going up an average 10% in the individual marketplace in Louisiana in 2020, reversing a drop in premium costs that …
Pump and lift stations in works to alleviate sewage growth need downtown, near UL projected for 2026
An upgrade to the sewage system for the areas around downtown and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette should be complete by 2026, Lafayet…
Destination Maternity, which has a store in Acadiana Mall, to close 183 stores after filing for bankruptcy this week
Destination Maternity, which has a Motherhood Maternity location in the Acadiana Mall, plans to close 183 stores following it Chapter 11 bankr…
If Lafayette Parish government is going to survive, it needs tax revenue. But when a business opens in unincorporated areas, it's annexed by o…
Discover Lafayette podcast with Lynley Jones of Behave! All Things Etiquette: Teachings manners, etiquette and how to navigate life
Mississippi native Lynley Jones is the women behind Behave! All Things Etiquette as a coach for businesses and others in manners, etiquette an…