Locally owned boutique Caroline & Company will move to a space in River Ranch next spring.

The retailer will leave its current location at the On The Boulevard Shopping Center after 22 years and moving into the space Paul Micheal Company is vacating at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road on April 1.

The move has been in the works for some time, business manager Caroline Cryer said. The company had been seeking to expand again and were growing out of the location at 113 Arnould Blvd. before agreeing to the move in August, she said.

"We just have noticed how much of that side of Lafayette has developed and that area is known for shopping," she said. "We think it will be a positive, new change for us.

"Our regular customers come from all over, but we do have a lot of customers on that side of town and in Broussard and Youngsville. So we hope this will make it easier for them to come in and get back out of town."

The store will move only take part of the 33,000-square-foot space that Paul Michael Company occupied. Southern Lifestyle Realty, which owns the building, will subdivide the space with Caroline & Company will occupying 15,000 square feet.

The remaining 18,000 hasn't been filled but can be subdivided into a couple of bays. Teddy Beaullieu with SLR said owners will target retail and restaurant tenants for those spaces.

Cryer said the store, which currently employs 30, may keep on additional staff its hires for the holidays in anticipation for the move. She also noted the gift gift shop at Our Lady of Lourdes will also remain open.

Caroline & Company is the third business to leave the On The Boulevard Shopping Center in recent month after Greenwood Shoes closed and Brother's On The Boulevard announced its closure.

Adam Abdalla with On The Boulevard Shopping Center said new tenants include Cat Clinic of Lafayette and Next Level Fitness. Work has also begun on new roofing, landscaping, electrical wiring, concrete work and painting of the shopping center.