Village Deaux will open a Carencro location this fall, its third location in Acadiana.
Owners Drake and Rachel Pothier announced on social media late Friday they will move into the space that most recently house Cajun Market Donut at 115 Derek Drive, Suite 111.
Cajun Market closed last month after being in the space less than a year.
“We're extremely excited to announce that we'll be opening a third location,” Drake Pothier wrote. “We have an amazing staff and support system, including our loyal customers, who have made this expansion possible. We absolutely love what we do and cannot wait to share it with a new community.”
It's the third location for the Pothiers, who first bought the Maurice location in early 2020 and then opened a location in New Iberia in February.
Village Deaux specializes in donuts, kolaches, stuffed breads and other items.