cajun hatter

The Cajun Hatter will leaves its space in New Orleans and move to 547 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette. 

 COURTESY

A custom-made hat company announced it will leave its New Orleans location and move to downtown Lafayette at 547 Jefferson St.

Colby Hebert The Cajun Hatter said in a Facebook post that it will relocate its hat shop to Lafayette after three years at 4516 Magazine St. in New Orleans.

“Any of you who have met Colby would understand the immense passion that he has for his Cajun culture,” the post read. “And it is that same passion that has motivated him to make that decision to raise his family from within that culture.”

WE’RE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OUR RELOCATION TO THE HEART OF CAJUN COUNTRY!!! ⚜️⚜️⚜️ C’est bon, cher!

Posted by Colby Hébert The Cajun Hatter on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Acadiana Business Today: LGH, Ochsner merger involves $465 million investment, including six-story tower to be built at Lafayette campus

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments