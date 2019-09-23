Cloves Indian Cafe, 302-A Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette, will close Monday due to staffing and maintenance issues, restaurant owners announced Sunday evening. 

The restaurant, located next to the former Evangeline Hotel, opened in January, according to earlier reports. It is owned by Vijay Kunada, who, along with his wife, Sumani, have been in Lafayette for 18 years. 

The building is owned by the Lafayette Neighborhoods' Economic Development Corporation

