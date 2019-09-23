Cloves Indian Cafe, 302-A Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette, will close Monday due to staffing and maintenance issues, restaurant owners announced Sunday evening.
The restaurant, located next to the former Evangeline Hotel, opened in January, according to earlier reports. It is owned by Vijay Kunada, who, along with his wife, Sumani, have been in Lafayette for 18 years.
The building is owned by the Lafayette Neighborhoods' Economic Development Corporation.
Check back for more on this story.
Acadiana Business Today: LAGCOE holds hope for New Orleans venue change when its biennial event kicks off next month; Farmers, mills in Acadiana bracing as this year's rice harvest could be 'worst in memory'
LAGCOE enthusiasts met Friday at Lafayette’s Petroleum Club determined to succeed in October with the organization’s biennial, three-day show …
A perfect storm of bad luck this year that has resulted in Louisiana's rice farmers producing one of the lowest crop yields in memory.
Cloves Indian Cafe, 302-A Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette, will close Monday due to staffing and maintenance issues, restaurant owners ann…
The former Vermilion Country Club in Abbeville will reopen as the Southern Oaks Country Club with an 18-hole public golf course this fall, own…
How I Got Here with Crowley real estate agent Michael Doughty: It's not that Lafayette is becoming less popular, but living in surrounding parishes is now more desirable and cheaper
Michael Doughty is a real estate agent with Platinum Realty in Crowley.