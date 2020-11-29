Linda Peters, community outreach advocate for the Louisiana Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Club Foundation, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards in December.

Peters is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Peters has been a nurse for 35 years and has spent the past 12 years working in community outreach health, partnering with many churches and faith-based organizations.

With the foundation, she has been part of many COVID-19 relief efforts, including a drive-thru testing site. In a partnership with with volunteers from Southwest Primary Healthcare Center, Delta School of Nursing, United Way and other agencies, more than 3,000 people were tested.

In partnership with Love Our Community, more than 20,000 masks were distributed along with info packets on COVID-19.

Peters also serves on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s COVID Health Equity Task Force, serving as co-chair of screening sites and assisting in keeping the community informed of testing sites and coordinating pop-up sites.

She also serves on the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters as secretary and Acadiana Red Cross and Acadiana Medical Federal Credit Union as president. She has served on the essentials committee of United Way of Acadiana for 13 years.

“I’s mean nothing without the power of connection,” she said.