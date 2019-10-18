The Surge Entertainment Center by Drew Brees is seeking employees to staff the 43,000-square-foot sports and family entertainment center.
No opening date has been announced, but the center is seeking an hourly maintenance technician and line cooks to man the center, located at 2723 W. Pinhook Road in the former Winn-Dixie, according to Facebook posts made Thursday. The post did not indicate how many line cooks it planned to hire.
According to its website, the center will offer bowling lanes, golf simulators, karaoke rooms, arcade games, jump courses and a full restaurant and bar. It will also have batting cages a retail shop operated by Louisiana-based Marucci Sports.
Line cooks are responsible “for following the Surge recipes,” the post read, while being team players and maintaining proper dress code. Applicants must be 18 and have a Lafayette Parish and Louisiana state bar card and be able to work nights, weekends and holidays.
The maintenance technician will oversee the bowling lanes, arcades, golf simulators, karaoke machines and other maintenance requests.
The center is co-owned by Brees and Surge founder Darren Balsamo, who operates a number of Surge Adventure Parks in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
Earlier reports indicated the center would open this month. Efforts to reach Balsamo have been unsuccessful.