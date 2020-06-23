Acadian Cos. has fired Jamie Bergeron, a 30-year employee and celebrated Cajun musician, after a public uproar over apparently insensitive posts about race on his personal social media.
An issued statement said the company made Bergeron’s dismissal public because “it is important to our Acadian family and the communities we are honored to serve that we both acknowledge and communicate the action that we have taken … .”
“The posts and underlying insensitivity and disrespect shown by the posts are not in any way representative of our Company, our beliefs and values, and the extraordinary work of the men and women who work for Acadian,” the company said in an issued statement Tuesday afternoon. “We humbly ask for consideration, as we have all been reminded of in these trying times, that one person and their actions do not represent the whole of one community, one gender, one race, one religion or one company.”
Bergeron’s social media post created an uproar starting last week. On his social media account, Bergeron used an image of a shopper in a store wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, an “stick man” image of a vehicle crashing into protesters in a roadway and other statements perceived as racially insensitive.
The company’s leadership met over the matter for several days and human resources professionals met with Bergeron, who took down the social media posts from public view at the company’s request.
However, Bergeron was shown wearing the Acadian Ambulance uniform on his private account, identifying him with the company, which quickly distanced itself from Bergeron and his posts.
The company said “we are doing our part to educate and create awareness and a sense of renewed respect for the value of a diverse workforce and the importance of the current Black Lives Matter movement.”
“Know that we have received your phone calls and read your texts,” he company said. “The
management and 4,800 employee owners of Acadian Ambulance Service value the
trust the public places in us to care for them. Derogatory actions by any employee
who blatantly violates that trust will not be tolerated.”